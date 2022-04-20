I am confused. Is the pandemic over in the nation, or only at parts of the border? Are COVID-19 vaccine shots needed or only by people entering the country legally and by people working for the Federal government and all contractors for the Federal government?
It seems so uncoordinated or so nonsensical that tourists entering the county legally at ports of entry by plane and the government officials that deal with them must be vaccinated, but anyone who crosses the border without permission at places other than authorized ports of entry need not be vaccinated. The Border Patrol and ICE agents must be vaccinated or they were fired, but the undocumented who enter the country illegally need not be vaccinated.
If the pandemic is so under control that undocumented non-citizens don’t need to be vaccinated, then why do federal employees need to be vaccinated? If the pandemic is still such a threat that federal employees must be vaccinated to retain their jobs, then why does the federal government not even try to ensure everyone entering the county is vaccinated? Why the different standards for different class of people entering the county – vaccines for those entering legally and nothing required for those entering without permission at non-ports of entry?
Title 42 at least had some semblance of trying to have one standard by turning back people at the border who might be a threat to public health that the vaccine is supposed to help reduce. Can the federal government under this Harris-Biden administration at least have one standard?