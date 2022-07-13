In the upcoming Town Council election, your vote for Cindy Couture will carry the most weight if you vote only for her. This has been called the “one and done” approach.
Why is this reasonable? Well, if all four candidates were running independently for three seats, there would be no need for this approach. However, by running as a bloc, Cindy’s opponents have adopted a very partisan “three and don’t” strategy, for which there is only one logical response. How ironic that the threesome will tell you how to vote, then complain it’s not okay for Cindy.
Mathematically, voting for Cindy alone significantly improves her chances of gaining a Council seat. This truth is scaring the TSK bloc so much that in the recent Council debate, candidate Kalivianakis tried to cast doubt on it by misleadingly asking the audience, “Why are they asking their own voters to cancel themselves?? No, Ms. Kalivianakis, you have it exactly backwards. Voting only for Cindy avoids you cancelling yourself!
How can this be? The Town Council election ballot asks voters to select one, two or three candidates out of the four running for Council seats. But when the three other candidates run as a bloc and encourage their voters to vote for all three of them, a single moderate candidate like Cindy is at a distinct disadvantage.
Bottom line, if you want a non-partisan, intelligent and inclusive person who shares your views elected to the Council, vote only for Cindy Couture. You will not be “wasting” any votes. Two of the “TSK” bloc are guaranteed to win. But because of their partisan “three and don’t” strategy, voting for even one of her opponents effectively cancels your vote for Cindy.