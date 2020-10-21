Alice Novotny’s Sept. 30 letter was right on the money! Donald continues to sow hate and division. Who doubts that it was his inflammatory language that inspired the right-wing militia in Michigan? This is clearly domestic terrorism.
There really is nothing Donald won’t do to tip the election in his favor. One of his most recent stunts involves taking personal credit for food delivery for the poorest among us. Donald has insisted that the Farmers to Families Food Box program, which has delivered 100 million boxes to needy families since May, include a letter from him taking credit for their food. Really?
A writer recently attempted to smear Dr. Tipirneni by comparing her to David Schweikert. A minimal amount of research revealed that the plaintive in this case was injured in 2001 and filed a medical malpractice suit for damages in 2005. The defendants, Dr. Tipirneni and others, waived the statute of limitations. The case was settled in 2006. There is no indication in the court records that the civil suit was in any way related to the woman’s subsequent death some years after her injury, as implied by the writer. The writer also failed to mention that no disciplinary action was taken by the Medical Board and the doctor continues to have her medical license.
As for David Schweikert, I hope we “hire” our representatives to lead with integrity. Schweickert did not make “alleged” mistakes. He’s admitted to 11 counts of unethical behavior, spread over many years. That is not a “mistake” on his part but intentional behavior. As the ethics reports clearly states, there would have been more counts if Schweikert had not purposefully impeded the investigation, thus insuring the statute of limitations would run out on the most serious violations. I disagree on an “actual issue,” it’s called integrity.