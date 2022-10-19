The citizens of Fountain Hills cannot continue to rubber stamp an annual override for the school district.
Where else can you get a blank check to spend 10% over your budget annually and have someone else pay for it? Fountain Hills citizens don’t receive free overrides for their personal budget overruns, and the Fountain Hills School District shouldn’t either.
This bond and override will cost an extra $360 annually per home valued at $1M ($2M home equals $720 per year, etc.) for years to come. The residents are on the hook for these bonds, not the school district. Our legislators have allocated over half of our state’s budget to education. Where is the money going? They have not made the improvements needed to increase the declining enrollment and improve academic standards, yet we still must pay.
As of June 30, 2021, the district still had an outstanding principal due of $7,780,000 on its previous bonds. Outrageous! We must have a specific plan and accountability before approving such a large increase on every property, including businesses, in this town