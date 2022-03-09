The U.S. continues to fund the barbarian Putin’s brutal, illegal war on the good people of Ukraine by purchasing 650 million barrels per day of dirty Russian oil, after Biden cancelled our own Keystone Pipeline, to deliver the cleanest-produced oil on earth, on the first day of Oval Office occupation.
Apparently, our Radical Left believes this Russian oil solution is somehow better for the environment. Can any leftist please explain? This has yielded Putin $60M/day when oil was $100/barrel; today it is $130. When questioned about this policy by a reporter last week, the White House Minister of Propaganda, Jen Psaki, dodged the question (imagine that) and lectured us that “we must reduce our dependence on oil.”
I see. The Radical Left has determined that internal combustion engines shall be eliminated, the millions of existing gas and diesel vehicles junked, our beloved trucks, sports cars and race cars prohibited, and all citizens (that is, subjects) driving little electric cars that look like a wedge of cheese, waiting in lines at the new half-million charging stations to be installed nationwide, disrupting existing infrastructure.
I have news for these green-fantasy-fairy-tale-dreaming zealots. Solar and wind power will not be used to manufacture those millions of electric cars, mine the rare-earth minerals for their huge banks of batteries, and provide power to eventual millions of proposed new charging stations. Conventional energy will be used: coal, petroleum and natural gas. With energy there is no free lunch. “Energy is neither created nor destroyed.”
Far more conventional energy would be required to implement an all-green-electric-vehicle-fantasy agenda, due to the additional rare-earth mineral mining, transport and manufacturing, as well as conventional energy-intensive construction and powering of those stations.
Civilization runs on petroleum and natural gas. We have thousands of years of reserves and need to utilize them.