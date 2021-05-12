Have you heard of the new off-leash dog park located at Four Peaks Park? Now of course I’m being facetious, but I just wanted to take a moment and mention an issue that seems to have grown worse, and a couple of suggested solutions.
I’ve noticed almost daily, a growing number of individuals who allow their dogs to run around off-leash at various spots within Four Peaks Park, usually in the large baseball field area, but sometimes, also in the area close to Calaveras, and in the soccer field area, too.
The hard work the Town has put into Four Peaks Park looks great! However, I’m very hesitant to utilize the new sidewalks that traverse through the park due to the influx of off-leash dogs. The areas are not gated in for this purpose and, even if well trained, tragedies can and do happen.
There have been remarks in The Times regarding complaints about Golden Eagle Park’s baseball fields being locked, as it was reported that there were people who allowed their dogs to go off-leash there. Since that park is no longer available for that use, people have moved over to Four Peaks Park to do the same.
Desert Vista Park has a wonderful, dedicated off-leash dog park area, which includes the double gates (so that the dogs have less of a chance of escaping), as well as being divided between small and large dogs.
Solutions come to mind, including signs placed throughout Four Peaks park reminding patrons of the ordinance that dogs must be leashed, accompanied by signs that suggest the use of Desert Vista Park. Others can include periodic reminders from staff or from MCSO to violators.
Be kind to one another and enjoy the amenities the way they were designed to be used.