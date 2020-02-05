Chronic OCD torments millions with a variety of dark obsessions. Obsessive Compulsive Democrats (OCD) have infested themselves with a psychotic disease. Obsessed with their love of power, they have completely disavowed the power of love for America and most of us citizens.
The OCD keep seeking relief for their greatest obsession, loss of power, by demonizing POTUS. OCD spread their infectious obsession across the country and refuse to admit it’s their single-minded compulsion that’s splitting this nation apart. OCD unquenched love of power does not excuse their hate-filled, obsessive actions; let the hate go.
The OCD can’t admit that their anti-intuitive obsessions like impeachment, socialism, open borders and sanctuary cities are producing chaotic disorder:
*Inviting unlimited immigration and not being unable to pay for the free health care, education, child care, etc. that they promise to everyone is deliberate dishonesty
*Perpetuating inner cities riddled with crime, homelessness, mental health and drug addiction are unhealthy asylums.
*Advocating policies supporting drug use, changing criminal bail requirements, ignoring prosecutable crimes, releasing prisoners, allowing prisoners to vote and insisting crime will not increase.
*Promising reparations and raising the minimum wage to supposedly help poverty-stricken minorities, then encourage immigrants to come take those entry level jobs away.
*Destroying the proven success of America’s free market economy and despite historical failures, they are forcing socialism on all of us.
The OCD continually take anti-constitutional positions against our rights of free speech, religion, self-protection, healthcare, election law and especially free thinking. OCD outrageous pursuit of control, including impeachment, has become a slaphappy fantasy.
Fortunately, the protection for those that do not want to be victimized by the OCD power grab remains in the hands of the American people; it comes later this year in the form of your vote.