I would like to share my observations regarding the three conservative candidates running for Town Council.
First, Council candidate Brenda Kalivianakis seems made to order to be a major contributor and a reasonable voice on our Town Council. She has been both a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, has owned her own business and is active in the United States Coast Guard Aux. That sort of an impressive resume seems well suited for state of federal office, we are fortunate she is volunteering her service to our town. Brenda is passionate about Fountain Hills and has promised to represent all the people in our town.
Hannah Toth is a welcome breath of fresh air. She brings intelligence, grace and a youthful spirit that is sadly missing in the current Town Council. She is a lifelong resident and has been raised by a United States Marine Corps father. She is patriotic, smart and truly loves Fountain Hills. She emphasizes fiscal responsibility, transparency and listening to the people she will serve. Good luck Hannah and Semper Fi.
Lastly is political journeyman Allen Skillicorn. Allen brings to the table the judgment and wisdom of a former state representative. Allen is as comfortable quoting Ronald Reagan as he is taking his beloved Doberman Pinscher for a walk around Fountain Park. He will preserve our small-town character, create a vibrant downtown and will serve the citizens well with his unique skill set. Allen is a winner and will bring his winning ways to our Town Council.
It is said you get the government you deserve. Fountain Hills deserves nothing but the best. All three have answered the call to serve and I support them wholeheartedly. A vote for Brenda, Hannah and Allen is a vote for a positive and optimistic future.