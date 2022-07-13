I had the opportunity to attend the 2022 Town Council Candidate Forum and want to share a few observations.
I have always believed in listening to others and striving to honestly reach common ground. A fair and reasonable approach to finding solutions to issues regardless of political affiliation. I came to the forum to hear how each of the candidates would address current, future and pending issues with solutions based on facts, not vagueness. Approaches to resolving issues regardless of how challenging, not to hear insults and personal attacks that simply overshadowed any positive input that a candidate may have offered.
Overall, I found the responses to most of the questions to be lacking in detail or simply and obviously divisive. The candidates demonstrated an absence of empathy for the town residents, a lack of leadership and the inability to put personal agenda’s aside for the betterment of the town. I have no use for the vitriol and insults, from either the candidates or a few of the audience disrupters, that detracted from what otherwise should have been a discussion based on healthy differences in opinions and approaches.
The residents came to the forum to hear solutions, specifics and not verbal insults. I now know which of the candidates I will and will not be supporting. Regardless of your political leaning, please be sure to get out and vote.