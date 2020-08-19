Responding to Radi Haley’s emotional plea that we all wear masks, I wish to report that in March of this year the CDC, Surgeon General, Dept. of Health and Human Services and OSHA all asked people to stop buying masks because they were not an effective barrier to viruses. Of course, a month later, that was all reversed! In the intervening month, was there some revolutionary discovery regarding masks? I submit that in March, they all knew everything there was to know about masks and viruses.
Haley’s brother could have contracted whatever sent him to the hospital whether or not he wore a mask. Viruses could have been obtained on a gas pump, door handle or any of millions of other places you can think of. For all of you people who are healthy and have been wearing a mask, who have you protected and from what? If, as we’re told, you can be “asymptomatic,” then you aren’t showing symptoms. That means that you’re not coughing or sneezing. So, who does your mask protect?
How about we skip the mask, except at our own volition? We know now for whom the virus poses a threat. Let those people take such precautions as they see fit to take and let the rest of us go about our lives and conduct our businesses and schools as we did prior to 2020.
Lastly, we have a legislature to make law. So far as I know, they have not passed a law requiring us to wear masks. Neither does a review of the Arizona Constitution make any provision for the Governor to unilaterally make law. If one exists, I couldn’t find it. Those of you who are worried, take care of yourselves. Those of us who are not, will do likewise.