What can we do to persuade those who insist on watching entertainment news?
My brother finally called out Fox News, but I still have many other friends and family who insist on tuning in.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 1:55 am
The Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, just handed over the entire Jan. 6 commission to a known TV commentator. This man has a history of spreading propaganda, destructive lies and wild conspiracy theories. One station is now being sued for over a billion dollars for spreading false information or election lies.
Calling out friends and family sometimes is met with anger and actual outbursts. I’m not sure what the solution is. Maybe simply not watching could be a start.