Rick Dime’s letter last week contained false talking points, not truth.
The Democrats do have facts from many Republican-appointed foreign service employees; experts who witnessed to what they personally saw and heard. 500 legal scholars also wrote a letter condemning Trump’s actions as impeachable.
Congress didn’t “manufacture” allegations. They resisted impeachment until Trump publicly repeated his requests for foreign countries to investigate Joe Biden (Trump’s primary opponent in 2020). Democrats were then forced to hold him accountable to prevent another attack on our election by a foreign country.
Obama did not pay a $150 billion “bribe” to Iran! As part of the Iran Nuclear Agreement, signed by eight major countries, Iran’s own money was unfrozen and returned to them. The treaty was working well, with Iran in full compliance, until Trump pulled us out.
Hillary did testify for over 11 hours. No crimes were found and no indictments made. Even so, Republicans continue to yell “lock her up” with absolutely no proof of a crime. That’s wrong!
Trump wasn’t considered for impeachment for policies. Articles of impeachment charged (1) abuse of power of the presidency (by publicly asking a foreign government to announce investigation of an American citizen, damaging his reputation before the election) and (2) obstruction of Congress for a blanket refusal to allow witnesses or release documents.
The only one ignoring historical precedent was Trump. No president before him ever obstructed Congress by just saying “no” to everything; no privileges asserted.
Trump, continually sides with Putin and other dictators against America; calls our FBI “scum” and “traitors;” and intimidates patriotic, brave witnesses with personal tweets attacking their reputations. He isn’t worthy of defense but our constitutional order certainly is! If Republicans don’t impeach, Trump will be enabled to continue cheating and endangering our country’s security.