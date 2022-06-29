It seems when the going gets tough, some people have no place to go except to name-call. That is surely the case in the Town Council and mayor races, where an “independent” PAC has decided that, absent supporting any candidates, that it must instead use worn-out slogans and name-calling as its primary method of inventing outrage and accusations of impending doom.
Fact is, that is not the case. Town government has a mayor/Council that, while not always in agreement, has for the last four years directed this community through the worst economic and health crisis in our lifetime. The town is still the beautiful place we all moved to. Our parks continue to improve. Despite voters turning town opportunities to permanently fund infrastructure, our leaders have found ways to not only maintain, but improve its assets.
Buildings are in like-new repair. The Town has tripled its street budget allocations last year and for the next two years, thanks to federal support to keep up with aging roadways. Staff always looks for and often finds ways to use grant funding to supplement its many needs. They also adhere to the voter-approved General Plan, Strategic Plan and understand their legal boundaries and limitations.
So, I’m trying to figure out, what is the crisis? Creating something fictitious to whine about may be the best some can do. And they certainly don’t propose an alternative! But these two things are facts: Town government is actually in good financial condition, despite the cries of foul, and the Town has an incredibly high favor-ability rating from its citizens (Over 90%).
I’m going with that information. Not those silly signs.