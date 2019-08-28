While the Daybreak project sounds exciting, it is not what we need. With the new Park Place apartments and other various residential buildings that have already sprouted from Fountain Hills’ desert landscape, it is unnecessary to start construction on more living facilities.
What this town needs is not more places for people to live, but more places for people to go to recreationally. Being so close to a major city like Scottsdale, many Fountain Hills residents simply drive to the city to have fun and abandon our town. In order to truly grow the town, we need exciting businesses that will attract new people who will want to visit the town and stay for the overall experience, not just the living structures.