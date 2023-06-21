Can a Councilmember be too naïve, too unschooled, too unaware of consequences to oversee our town?
Councilmember Allen Skillicorn’s proposal in last week’s letters to the editor, as well as at the most recent Town Council meeting, illustrates his poor qualifications for the job we elected him to do.
He proposed the town lapse the grocery tax for the month of July! Many reasons for not doing so exist; here are a few.
First, it’s illegal to change the tax rate in such a capricious manner. It requires all kinds of hearings and postings and legalities to do so.
Next, Skillicorn’s proposal would require all grocery and convenience stores, including Target, to pay to change their point of sale cash registers and then pay once again to return them in August.
Next, he thinks he can eliminate suspending the State sales tax of 8.9 percent. Fountain Hills’ portion of that tax is only 2.9%. Furthermore, the folks who really need grocery money – those receiving SNAP benefits – are already exempt from food tax.
And finally, most residents would much rather give the tiny $5-$10 we’d save on food tax in the month of July and put it toward road improvements. Councilman Skillicorn is constantly voting no on spending proposals in order to send the money toward road improvements. Yet here he is, trying to eliminate a couple hundred thousand tax dollars which could go toward road improvements.