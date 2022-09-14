Councilman Magazine again goes off the deep end. Because his chosen candidate for Council, Cindy Couture, lost the Aug. 2 election he now wants a what amounts to a “Censorship Committee” at Town Hall to review and call out election campaign speech deemed inappropriate.
What’s next, Councilman Magazine? Mandatory re-education camps for everyone who opposed your candidate and exposed her leftist policies? Crystal Cavanaugh was not a lone person operating Reclaim Our Town, nor were we supporters a few right-wing nuts! There were dozens and dozens of citizens and voters who had enough, and said “we don’t like the direction the Town is going,” and joined in a massive citizen-led effort to pull the veil back on the Dickey administration’s Liberal policies and Couture’s support of them.