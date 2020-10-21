Mr. Serge Denoncourt, a theatre director of Cirque du Soleil, Las Vegas, intends to construct a WW2 theme park in Normandy called “Homage to the Heroes,” but this $58 million dollar project is a Disney-like park which will desecrate the memory of 9,000 American soldiers who died on D-Day.
As the daughter of one of those soldiers who was killed in action, I strongly object to this commercialization of spilled American blood. Please write a letter of protest to Mr. Herve Morin, President of the Normandy Region, who supports this commercial park, voicing your outrage at making money off the blood of our fallen heroes.
The National 4th Infantry Division Association has already protested this WW2 theme park as disrespecting the memory of our brave men and their families. I have also written a complaint to Le Monde Newspaper in Paris.
The blood of our fallen is not for sale.