Freeform collaborative communes have consistently proven to be unsustainable social experiments. Eventually the do-nothings want more from the do-everythings and the doers decide to walk on and make a fresh start. The remaining members of the commune eventually assimilate into parts unknown. Commune life failed, but valuable lessons were learned.
Communism, a politically stratified commune, hasn’t worked in the past and won’t succeed in the future. Eventually the hard-working have-nothing class gets weary of serving the have-everything class and rises up to protest. The underclass revolts for equality; the elite class labels the dissenting rebels insurrectionists. How many variations of communism must fail before the experimenting ends?
Hard-working doers always pay the price with labor and sacrifice as the takers prosper. Doers know they have the skills and stamina to survive without the takers. The takers know they can’t live their lifestyle without the doers. Democracy fades into Communism that officially ends the day the military, that exists to protect the people, is used against the people. At gunpoint the doers become hostages forced to support authoritarian communism. You can call it anything you want except a republic of free people. Tyranny and democracy cannot coexist.
Democracy dies, tyranny rises, under military rule. See Communist China, not Russia. China, not Russia, is where the Uyghurs are held captive and forced to make your cellphones, sneakers, home goods and appliances. Communist China truly is a racist and invasive tyranny.
Communism is a tyranny that demands mass compliance including slavery propelled by deceit, propaganda and fear. Faith, family and freedom are targeted for destruction. Communism demands uniformity, mass formation.
Globalists don’t want to be called communist, but they have the same goal, to rule over a compliant subservient class. Again, call it anything you want, but not democracy.