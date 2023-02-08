Freeform collaborative communes have consistently proven to be unsustainable social experiments. Eventually the do-nothings want more from the do-everythings and the doers decide to walk on and make a fresh start. The remaining members of the commune eventually assimilate into parts unknown. Commune life failed, but valuable lessons were learned.

Communism, a politically stratified commune, hasn’t worked in the past and won’t succeed in the future. Eventually the hard-working have-nothing class gets weary of serving the have-everything class and rises up to protest. The underclass revolts for equality; the elite class labels the dissenting rebels insurrectionists. How many variations of communism must fail before the experimenting ends?