Nancy Plencner’s recent letter was a screed in which she continues to ignore the law. By law, Arizona’s local elections are non-partisan. This most certainly applies to Fountain Hills’ upcoming elections for mayor and Town Council.
Her letter, titled “Awake,” reads, “Ginny Dickey is a full-blown Liberal who has recruited Cindy Couture, another far lefty, to join her Liberal majority on the Council. Ginny, you can no longer hide your true Liberal leanings any more than Joe Biden, who hid in his basement until the election, when he began destroying America.”
Ms. Plencner is asking Fountain Hills voters to ignore the law (in a non-partisan election) and vote for our mayor based on her clearly partisan statements. As has been discussed on these Opinion pages, by residents with differing political views from Ginny, our town needs the most qualified choice to lead our town, regardless of her/his national political views.
The law: “Nonpartisanism is a total lack of affiliation with, and a lack of bias toward, a political party. Each candidate for office is eligible based on her/his own merits. No political affiliation is shown on the ballot. Candidates must serve their local government in the best interest of the town, uninfluenced by any political bias. The law removes politics from local government.”
There is not a Republican or Democratic way to fill a pothole. Whether or not Joe Biden hid in his basement is totally irrelevant to who is most qualified to make the best decisions for our town. Of 27 key community issues voted on in the four years Ginny has served us as mayor, 20 were unanimous and five were 6-1 votes. Hardly a “Liberal majority.”