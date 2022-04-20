Fun times for a few Republican Party members frying Town Council candidate Cindy Couture in last week’s letters to the editor.
Fact: I don’t apologize for my political beliefs. They focus on service and caring for others. My career has been one of service. I’ve been trusted to educate this town’s children. Now I hope to be trusted to serve on the Council.
Town Council is a non-partisan position. However, some members of the Republican Party are using every weapon in their arsenal to make this election partisan and nasty. Don’t let them do so.
Currently, there are folks serving on our Town Council from both parties, as well as Independents. They work well together. I want a continuation of that. All of us can put on non-partisan hats when working for the Town. It’s not difficult. I’ve worked with folks from every political persuasion on various Town committees and projects. Do we wear our politics on our sleeve? No. We work together to do what is needed.
I do apologize to the town for those folks who, in the newspaper and on Facebook, are demonizing various current Council members as well as candidates, including me. They give our town an undeserved reputation for vitriol and divisiveness. Innuendo, hateful words and sentences taken out of context are not what this town is about. Most of the silent majority are respectful and happy with our leaders and our town. They enjoy living here. Like me, most are “normal, retired people.”
I love Fountain Hills. I am willing to serve to the best of my ability. And I’m holding my breath for next week’s letters onslaught.