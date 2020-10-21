To align our police to any political party is crossing a line in the sand to Fascism. I was very incensed as I drove up Fountain Hills Blvd. on an errand to discover a “Support our police, vote Republican” sign in the median and then another placed on the corner of Four Sons gas station where many a Biden sign have been vandalized and removed illegally. Aren’t signs in the medians illegal?
This disturbing attempt to take ownership of the police after perpetuating the excessive vandalism/stealing of Biden signs and the sick audacity of it should give us all pause. It is time for our police to address seriously these vandalisms/stealing of these signs. There are no double standards here! Some excuse it by saying, “They have more important things to do,” and I am sure they do! So how come these perpetrators want to force our police to attend to such a task? No one is above the law. We will not suffer destructive bullies in Fountain Hills; they are no positive benefit to our community!
For clarity, we all support the police. The majority are good, but there is no room for bad apples that should be prosecuted. We must be present, work to correct the inequalities that have prevailed unchecked and stop the marginalizing. We are all equal, a beautiful tapestry of color, all deserving safety.
I am proud to be a part of that USA! Addressing systemic racism among some of our police is a separate issue from supporting the police. The BLM protests responding to death/ family loss are a cry for help from minorities in our communities disproportionately affected by unnecessary police violence and is a non-partisan issue. It’s a human rights issue!