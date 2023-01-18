Some say an ordinary coloring book picture can be colored in any way one wants. You can make flowers black, if desired, and that is true.
However, we all know that a child seeing those colored-in black flowers is apt to say, “but daddy, that is not the way flowers are.” Also very true.
When Vice Mayor McMahon at the Jan. 3 council meeting spoke of separation of church and state, she was sadly ignorant. With non-denominational, there is no church. Period.
Sadly, letter writers Dennis and Iskyan, in their Jan. 11 letters, misconstrue by leaving out the critical word “non-denominational” before the word “invocation.” Their intent in so doing is troublesome. Their collective voices are a bit too strident for the situation at hand.
Non-denominational means no specific religion is involved.
For years we have had non-denominational invocations at council meetings.
Most children, who are coloring book experts, would take away the black crayon from McMahon, Iskyan and Dennis, et al.