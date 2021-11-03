The front-page headline of “Noise” riveted my attention in last week’s paper because many of us have long known that reducing unnecessary, annoying noise is a fundamental element for a peaceful society. However, reading the article twice revealed to me that the real factor of this issue was completely ignored in the council’s discussion, that of reckless automobile exhaust noise.
If our officers parked at each of two three-way intersections, say Palisades and Golden Eagle, from 4 to 6 p.m. and then Saguaro and Avenue of the Fountains from 6 to 8 p.m., they could easily detect a dozen unnecessarily annoying vehicles that purposely exceed all documented decibel standards simply because they enjoy disrupting nearby society. Just pull them over, note their license number, give them the town noise ordinance and issue a warning.
We need to put these reckless drivers on notice that they are being monitored and are risking a citation.