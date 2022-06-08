My wife is a retired teacher, having taught all over the world, and she has a friend nearing the end of her long and wonderful teaching career. She teaches in a district which required vaccination in order to keep her job. She did. And her best friend, another wonderful teacher, chose not to on religious grounds. Both of these educators love their children and now one is gone, terminated senselessly. How sad for that school and a real loss for those children.
In Fountain Hills, we have a retired teacher from our system running for Council. Her name is Cindy Couture and here is something she said in a Facebook post: “It’s time to prosecute these antivaxxers for attempted murder.” (Dec. 20, 2021) Now that’s not that long ago that she said this and we’re going to hold her to her words, even though she was told to remove the Facebook post so no one would know she said something as vile as that.
This, too, is sad because she was teaching in the Fountain Hills system and she should know better. It makes you wonder what she was teaching our children with comments like that. This is why we don’t have enough teachers and our schools are failing.
Cindy Couture removed her post so she could fool us. Do we really want someone who tries to fool us governing the town? I don’t think so. I’m voting for anyone other than Couture.