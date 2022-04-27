The reason Liberal Democrat Town Council candidate, Ms. Couture, and her supporters so desperately want to evade their political party identification is simple and found in these current Fountain Hills voter registration statistics: Republicans, 8,342, 45.6%; Democrats 3,954, 21.6%; Independent/Party Not Designated/Other, 5,972. 32.8%.
Clearly, Liberal Democrats cannot win elections in Fountain Hills unless they deceive voters about who they are. So, they call themselves moderate or nonpartisan. Ms. Couture even calls herself “normal.” People who feel compelled to reassure others of that rarely are.
Both Cindy Couture and Ginny Dickey are members of Liberal Ladies and Democrat Club. Hardly a stretch to refer to them as Liberal Democrats, is it? Their phony cries for a nonpartisan election are absurd and self-serving.
I’m not suggesting you should vote strictly on political affiliation, although most people do. It strongly impacts their vote. Personally, I don’t vote for Liberal Democrats. They have destroyed city governments and school boards across America with wokeness.
The four Conservative candidates – Toth, Arpaio, Skillicorn and Kalivianakis – are not deceptive about their Conservative beliefs.
I’ll leave you with Cindy Couture’s May 17, 2021 tweet, when she reposted a MeidasTouch video titled “GOP’s a cult for scammer, liars, thugs and traitors.” Does that sound Moderate, nonpartisan or normal? No to deceptive Liberal Democrat Cindy Couture.