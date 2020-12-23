Last week’s letter by Rick Dime claims, “All the proven historic measures indicate there was a conspiracy to negate U.S. voters by rigging the 2020 election results.” There is absolutely no proof of that.
The director of Homeland Security said, “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” All 50 states have certified their presidential results. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said, “There is no evidence of election fraud that would change the outcome.” Senator Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Biden on his win.
Trump and his allies have lost 59 times in court since Nov. 3. The Supreme Court rejected the bid to invalidate more than 20 million votes. Judge Bibas, one of Trump’s own nominees, said, “Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
As to the rest of Rick’s fact-void letter, the special counsel did not “admit to failure.” The investigation found 11 instances of possible obstruction of justice. The “biased witnesses” were exemplary, high-level government workers and Mr. Trump was never exonerated!
Rick says we need a uniform law that ensures “that only legally verified votes are counted one time.” That is exactly what the law is. Maybe he should volunteer to work in the next election so he can learn about the process.
In fact, there was interference in an election, but that was in 2016. Did Rick complain about that? To ignore the facts and continue to sow doubts about the integrity of our elections only causes damage to our country. Please get your facts from credible news sources, for all of our sakes.