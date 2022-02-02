My name is Brenda Kalivianakis and I am a candidate for Fountain Hills Town Council. Last week at the Town Council meeting (01/18/22) the issue of a proposed park at Desert Canyon and Sunridge Drive was discussed. Although the mayor and some of the Town Council seemed to be in favor of building the proposed park, when opened for discussion the people who reside in the community were clearly and 100% opposed to having this park built in their neighborhood. The opposition to the park included the president of the Sunridge HOA, who spoke for the HOA residents.
Later that week I did my own inquiry and indeed, clearly the residents do not want this park, period. Why would the Town of Fountain Hills, that has road repair issues, infrastructure needs and other spending priorities, build a park and waste taxpayer dollars on a project that is so unpopular by the people it was designed to serve? Why doesn’t the mayor and Town Council listen to the people they were elected to serve.
I would suggest that during the next session of the Town Council this project is addressed. I would like to request the Council and mayor serve the people they represent and cancel this misguided project. The funds can be better spent if diverted to more pressing repairs and improvements.