We, who were drawn by the beauty of Fountain Hills and chose to make our home here, want to preserve it for posterity.
The magnificent vistas we enjoy every day separate our town from any other in Arizona, and have become the very image of our community that we are so proud of. It is our responsibility to make our voices heard whenever irresponsible developers attempt to destroy that image.
The proposed Daybreak project will do exactly that. It will forever obliterate the gateway of Fountain Hills by putting hundreds of unneeded apartments at the corner of Palisades and Shea. Now is the time to stand up for what we love and for what made our community so special.
If you don’t want a 600’-long, 40’-tall, dorm-like, unnecessary apartment complex at the beautiful gateway of our town, vote no on Daybreak. If you don’t want 11 acres of “Hillside Protection” land disturbed, needing numerous waivers against the founders’ plan, vote no on Daybreak. If you don’t want to navigate through an additional 1,000 cars every day on Palisades, vote no on Daybreak.
Your ballot will be mailed to you around April 23. Vote no on Prop 427 and Prop 428. Return your ballot by May19. This is a call to action for all Fountain Hills citizens who respect the guidelines of our founders and the beauty of our community. Mark your calendars. We need your vote!