There have been a lot of letters and signs about Propositions 427 and 428 (Daybreak) but, so far, little attention and only one letter to the editor about Proposition 429, which lengthens the term of the town mayor to four years. That letter stated that the majority of communities had a four-year mayor and used that to justify the change. But Fountain Hills is not a typical community, so why should we do what others do? I remember my parents often saying, “Just because all the other parents let their kids do it is no reason for you to do it.” You probably heard the same or have said it yourself.
Fountain Hills is unique and does not need to follow the majority. Not all change is good, not all change is bad. Extending the mayor’s term might not be good. Other small communities with two-year mayoral terms include Cave Creek, Carefree, Guadalupe, Paradise Valley and Casa Grande. Flagstaff, in the bigger city category, also has a two-year mayoral term.
I recommend that everyone vote “no” on Proposition 429. The two-year mayor’s term has worked well for Fountain Hills and will work well in the future. I have not heard one good argument for extending the term. If we all like the mayor and that person wants to continue to hold the position, we can always reelect the mayor to another term, as will happen this year.
If Fountain Hills residents want a change in the direction of the town, then the ability to elect a new mayor, and half the Town Council, can be exercised every two years. The mayor is the leader of the Council and town. Keep her/him responsible to “we the residents” by limiting the term length to two years. Vote no on Proposition 429.