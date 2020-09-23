Politics aside, my congratulations to fellow residents Susan Schulman, Robert Lewandowski, William Bovinette and Richard Rutkowski for investing their time, talent and treasure in the battle against Prop 207, legalization of marijuana. Each of them spent their own personal cash to publish convincing arguments in the recent “What’s On My Ballot” brochure delivered to Arizona voters.
As a four decade follower of The Times’ weekly law enforcement report, I’ve seen overwhelming evidence of the dramatic increase in criminal activity within our town directly related to the opening of a Medical Marijuana shop a few years back. The town didn’t want it and fought against it, but the state forced it upon us. Thank God it has closed and moved out of town. Unfortunately, much of the burglary, shoplifting, vehicle and property damage that came along with it still remains.
As these four so eloquently stated, “all other issues aside, protection of our children and the youth of our state is our single most important responsibility.” Every statistic has proven there is no demonstrable benefit to legalization. Vote no on Prop 207 in November.