There is no mystery behind what has happened to Trump and his entourage. For months scientists have been telling us to wear masks, social distance ourselves and wash our hands.
As we became more knowledgeable of COVID-19, many of us practiced those guidelines and kept ourselves safe. Even the president and his administration were able to keep themselves out of harm’s way by not engaging in unsafe practices. Unfortunately, the President’s insatiable need for adoration and his weak poll numbers made him throw all caution to the wind.
He started holding mass rallies with his adoring fans where he required no masks and no social distancing. He participated in a debate where his people were asked to wear masks, but they ignored that suggestion. He held fundraisers even after he knew that his closest adviser had contracted COVID-19.
Now Trump, the First Lady and many of his people have contracted COVID-19, and they have potentially spread the virus to hundreds of others. There are consequences when scientists tell us what we must do to protect ourselves, and we ignore that advice. Trump is finally understanding what that means.