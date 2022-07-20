Like many, I’m saddened and exhausted by the ever-increasing vitriol, ugliness, just-make-stuff-up accusations/claims of what should/used to be civil nonpartisan elections permeating our small town.
Incumbent Mayor Ginny Dickey’s 37-year leadership record with two four-year terms on both the School Board and Town Council, PTO Board, plus a multitude of school/community volunteer endeavors is unblemished, verifiable and proven.
We know Ginny. She’s our neighbor, fellow volunteer, our kids went through school together. We know she encourages, listens, respects all input/opinions, and champions consensus seeking. Fact: Most votes of her two mayoral terms were unanimous/6-1 among very diverse council members. Ginny Dickey was also honored by the AZ Historical Society as one of 48 Women of the Decade with a corresponding book. We know she’s honest, trustworthy, sincerely dedicated to public service, and we’re fortunate to have her.
Arpaio, “America’s Most Expensive Sheriff,” many lawsuits are nationally known – jail abuse/deaths, arresting journalists, Civil Rights, criminal contempt conviction in federal court for ignoring orders to stop racial profiling, later pardoned by former President Trump – lawsuits defending him cost County taxpayers over $188 million.
Arpaio ignored 400+ sex crimes, including against children, and vows to resurrect his posse in Fountain Hills; the posse he put in schools, CBS5’s in-depth investigation revealed numerous members with criminal records for assaults, drugs, disorderly conduct, impersonating an officer, domestic violence, sex crimes against children.
His “I don’t serve any governor/president,” “No one tells sheriff what to do,” phone-ringtone “My Way,” are reflected in his failure to debate incumbent Mayor Dickey, demonstrating a lack of caring/commitment to election traditions, our town and people. Voters said “No Joe” for Sheriff (2016, 2020), U.S. Senate (2018). Our little-town budget can’t afford his self-serving way, either.
Join me in voting to keep Mayor Ginny Dickey and electing Council Member Cindy Couture.