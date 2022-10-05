Tara Lamar will be getting my vote on Nov. 8, 2022, for Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board member!
When I heard she was running, I knew, without a shadow of doubt, that she would be a perfect candidate for this position. I have known Tara for many years and had the privilege of working side-by-side with her while on the PTO. She is an amazing person and her commitment and passion for our schools and the community has been apparent over the years. Her compassion for our kids, her dedication, her determination, and overall support she provides to our kids and this school district is evident.