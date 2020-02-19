It’s important to all of us to keep ourselves and our property safe from theft and vandalism. Yet badly designed outdoor lighting can actually reduce our safety. Bright and poorly aimed lights can hide danger by creating deep shadows where criminals can hide.
Crimes like vandalism and graffiti thrive on night lighting. For example, bright dusk-to-dawn outdoor lights allow criminals to quickly see the contents of parked cars.
Lighting in parking lots, shopping areas, parks, and other public places can improve safety, but only if done right. Improperly aimed and poorly shielded lights actually attract criminals by allowing them to see what they’re doing. Bright dusk-to-dawn lights tend to increase instances of property damage.
The city of Chicago conducted a study that found a correlation between increased crime and brightly lit alleyways.
Motorists and pedestrians can be temporarily blinded by glare from unshielded streetlights and electronic signs. This contributes to tragic traffic and pedestrian accidents at night. Older individuals have an increased risk for this kind of temporary blindness.
A 2015 study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health found that streetlights don’t prevent accidents or crime, but do cost a lot of money. Glare from street lights diminish the eyes’ ability to adapt to low-light conditions, making driving under them less safe.
Being a Dark Sky Community doesn’t mean having no lights. It means providing smart lights that provide adequate safety and protection in the form of fully shielded, warm color lights that keep the glare out of everyone’s eyes.
For more information, visit fhdarksky.com.