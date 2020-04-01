It’s amazing to see our community coming together. My husband and I have witnessed so many neighbors and local community out and about with their families. People we have never seen before!
Also, it seems like our entire street is busy doing home improvements and maintenance on their home. It’s good for everyone. Just drive down Monterey Dr. off of Saguaro; it’s unbelievable how many people are taking the opportunity to work on their beautiful Fountain Hills homes. Very nice to see! We have to take care of one another. God is good.