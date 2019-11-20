Humility, Mr. Scharnow; humility should be your watch word, not “misleading” and “disingenuous” of your letter to the editor on Nov. 6. Then, you commented about Dr. Brock’s position by using those words.
Your use of those words is a plain mischaracterization of Dr. Brock’s position. 1,800 names on the referendum has more say than five names of council members.
Your mischaracterization by using those words is merely name-calling and Dr. Brock deserves an apology from you.
Repeatedly the Town Council does not hear what it does not want to hear; that is arrested development. This should be telling the five council members what referendum means, as in “listen.”
An offered apology by you, Mr. Scharnow, should be publically made, which should make for “nice-nice.”
After all, we all live in Fountain Hills.