The fact that most people in town don’t even know about the existence of the Neighborhood Property Owners Association of Fountain Hills (NPOA) is a testament to the best hidden agency in town.

Your recent initial mailing of “The Neighborhood” introduced you to some of us. That is how I even found out my property was part of NPOA. It certainly was not disclosed to me by my real estate agent back in 2011. In this mailing you present the “great news” of no monthly fees, no annual dues. That may be technically true, but deceptive. There was no mention of a real estate transfer “fee” of $335 in that mailing.