I would like to commend Fountain Hills Council members Friedel, Skillicorn, Kalivianakis and Toth on their professionalism, composure and restraint in the Jan. 3 Town Council meeting.
By their direction the mayor, other council members and staff were reminded of the needed protocol of conducting business within the guidelines of Robert’s Rules of Order in such municipal meetings.
By restoring the long-held tradition of invocation and prayer, the new council has corrected an existing restriction of speech and faith. The United States Congress opens its sessions each day with prayer. All our U.S. currency contain the words “In God We Trust.” The entrance to the U.S. Supreme Court has two large doors with the Ten Commandments engraved on the panels. Many U.S. oaths of office, including the President of the United States, end with “So help me God.”
Thanks to the new council members the existing burdensome and confusing sign code has been repealed and preparation for a new revised code is underway. Also, the new council members have wisely decided to hear public comments and hold meetings on the new guidelines and rules for “sober housing.”
I am encouraged by what I observed at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday night and thankful for the new change in direction.