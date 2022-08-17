Congratulations to Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn on your election to the Fountain Hills Town Council. Thank you for your commitment to Fountain Hills and your willingness to serve our community.

When you take office, I hope that you will quickly implement the provisions regarding sober living homes that were recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission but not adopted by the current Council. Our residential neighborhoods need your help and protection.