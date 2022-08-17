Congratulations to Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn on your election to the Fountain Hills Town Council. Thank you for your commitment to Fountain Hills and your willingness to serve our community.
When you take office, I hope that you will quickly implement the provisions regarding sober living homes that were recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission but not adopted by the current Council. Our residential neighborhoods need your help and protection.
I also urge you to contact N-Shea Group and move forward with the completion of Park Place, which will provide much-needed housing, revitalize the downtown and complete Avenue of the Fountains. This project has been approved by both P&Z and the Town Council, and it should never have been delayed. Please get it back on track.
Of course you’re going to have to tackle the substantial unfunded liability for street maintenance that is being handed to you by the current Council. We have residents with expertise in this area; some of them served on the Citizens Street Committee whose recent report to the Council provided important information. Please call on them, and on the many of us who are eager to support you and wish you every success.