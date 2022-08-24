They look so friendly and smiling on the first page of this week’s Fountain Hills Times, those winners of our Town Council election. But I was present at the events leading up to the election. I can tell you, that’s not how they behaved. I’m still trying to understand why such vitriol was necessary for such a small-town position. With just under 25,000 inhabitants, many of whom aren’t even here year-round, was all that ugliness necessary?
At the candidate forum the personal attacks on Cindy (by name!) started about a minute and a half in. There were lies and half-truths. One of the candidates continually waved the “top secret” budget which he said he would finally make available to citizens. Of course, the way he got it was by downloading it from the Town website, where anyone can see. Allegations followed about our crime problem, streets riddled with potholes, the evil traffic circle, and insane crosswalk to the dog park. Interestingly, a recent survey showed residents with 94% satisfaction rating.