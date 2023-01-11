New councilmembers’ zeal is clear, but their understanding of process isn’t. I attended the Jan. 3 council meeting to see how they view their role, and regardless of Town attorney warnings, they have already stepped into “uncharted territory,” to use their words.

Fountain Hills’ sign ordinance was repealed, making our community the only municipality in Arizona without a sign ordinance. New councilpersons wanted no part of opportunities to modify, and even though the Chamber CEO supported the policy with suggested modifications, Councilperson Toth (a chamber employee) still voted to repeal. That sounds like an employment discussion. And Councilperson Friedel, who voted for it in 2021 after months of hearings, voted “no,” too. Go figure. BTW, it was approved as part of a formal ordinance hearing. Hence, the attorney warnings.