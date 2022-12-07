Another beautiful day in the neighborhood, fellow Fountain Hills resident. We have enjoyed the balance between warm and cool temperatures we see annually. We also enjoy a relatively safe community, where we do not have to worry about outdoor exercise day or night.
However, let me say this kindly, these days may never come again. Since the days of John McCain and Jon Kyl, Arizona has enjoyed a balance of two-party power in leadership and law enforcement.
Now, it appears that Arizona will have a liberal Democrat for state attorney general, and a timid Democratic governor. Who cares? Well, consider the following: For a post-Title 42 surge control plan, DHS secretary Mayorkas recently affirmed his April 26, 2022, recommendation to create “temporary” facilities (i.e. refugee camps) to expand detention capacity in border states. So, can you promise me anyone in Arizona will be there to protect me during the Dec. 6, 2022, discussions when President Biden is in town?
Meanwhile, I wish the MCC board of supervisors, Kari Lake and Honest Abe Hamadeh would humble themselves for Arizona’s long-term benefit and quit fighting each other.