Wow, I cannot help but believe that Allen Skillicorn must be right on target for all the negative letters about him to the editor.
He was cleared of any ethics violation for the letter to the editor that he perceived as potentially threatening. That topic is still being hashed over.
Councilman Skillicorn ran on fiscal responsibility and when he suggests a short-term cut in food tax for relief from the escalating food prices he is taken to task. I appreciate that he thinks outside the box. He has voted for budgetary cuts, like not having a lobbyist on retainer, and directing those monies to the budget for road repairs, which was one of his highest priorities when elected. He was elected based on his campaign promises and thus far he has delivered.
Keep up the good work, Councilman Skillicorn! You are right on target.