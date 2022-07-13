After watching the candidates forum the other night, I sincerely hope the residents of Fountain Hills can see through the worn-out, stereotypical liberal talking points.
While the three conservatives in the room, Brenda, Allen and Hannah, offered actual and real solutions to acute issues that face the residents of Fountain Hills, the liberal democrat in the room offered platitudes and more nothingness. In addition, nothing Couture said aligned with her hate-filled social media rants (that have since been scrubbed).
Just take a step back and consider what has happened to this country since socialist democrats led by Joe Biden took office. We have plummeting retirement accounts, runaway inflation, runaway interest rates, runaway gas prices, runaway lawlessness in our major cities and at our southern border. I could go on and you know it!
Ask yourselves, are you happy with what you’ve gotten on the national level? If so, then ignore the three qualified conservative candidates in the Town Council race and vote for more of what you’ve got – a feeling of hopelessness, higher taxes, more crime and no real future for our beautiful town. If not, then flush this refuse and vote for hope, because we don’t have it now. Please vote for Brenda K., Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn.