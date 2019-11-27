Mayor Dickey and Councilmember Spelich, as concerned citizens and 19-year residents of Fountain Hills, we want to thank you for your “nay” vote on the Daybreak project. You seem to be the only members of our town government that are listening to the voices of the people in our beautiful community.
It appears that a vast majority of the voters in Fountain Hills are vehemently opposed to the Daybreak project and we are encouraging all Fountain Hills voters to take the Council members’ votes into consideration during all future Town Council elections.
We chose to live in Fountain Hills because it is the most peaceful and beautiful community in Arizona. We want it to stay that way.