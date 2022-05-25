As the first Mayor of Fountain Hills and the longest serving (6.5 years), I have seen many things take place and I am proud to say mostly good. However, what has taken place recently, our Town Council and mayor gave us an example of the kind of woke leadership we have had to deal with from our federal leaders, letting so many illegal immigrants into our country – opposing the wishes of the large majority – and encouraging it to take place, because that’s who we are.
Now if that isn’t the exact thing our Town Council is telling the people in our town, living and owning a home in a residential-use-only zoning is no longer true. A sober living home is a for-profit business. Mayor Dicky on the podium said sometimes we have to do what we don’t want to do. Well, barring the woke attitude, another route should’ve been a nay vote, putting the issue behind us and sending the message we the people of the Fountain Hills do not want the value of our land reduced. And if the state should bring a lawsuit forward, we then set the requirement to the highest degree, further sending the message of the majority.
It is not too late. Anyone on the Town Council who voted in favor of the item can request reconsideration.