I would like to endorse a truly exceptional person for our Town Council. I’m not going to recommend on frivolous grounds like she’s nice (although she is) or how long she has lived here, but on the merits. Fountain Hills needs a leader that has a lifetime of achievement. Fountain Hills needs someone that has a proven track record of competence, leadership ability and intelligence. I write this letter today to recommend and strongly endorse Brenda Kalivianakis for Town Council.
Every once in a while, a person will enter the scene and be the right person for troubled times. George Washington, the father of our country; Margaret Thatcher, the “Iron Lady,” whose ideas were bold and opinionated; and Ronald Reagan, who brought the country back from the brink. I believe Brenda is precisely the right person, at the right time, to lead Fountain Hills to better times.
Brenda has an impressive resume. Who would know how to improve relations with the business community better than a former business owner? Who would know how to interpret contracts and town priorities better than an attorney? Who would know how to serve us with honor, dignity and integrity than a current member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary?
We face budget shortages, failing roads/infrastructure, a proliferation of detox and sober living homes and many other serious issues of consequence. In addition to her critical skill set, Brenda is a uniter, not a divider. Brenda stated that she wants to represent all the citizens of Fountain Hills, not just her supporters. Also, she has made it clear that she will work closely with the elected mayor and Council and bring the Town leadership together, for the betterment of all our residents. Please vote for a good person and natural leader on Aug. 2.