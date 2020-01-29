On Sunday, before the football game of San Francisco and Green Bay, the National Anthem was supposedly sung by Boyz II Men. No sooner they started, I was disgusted. You can also see the players’ face, they were bored. This is not the first time this happened.
Next time it’s the Super Bowl and Demi Lovato is going to sing it. I know she’s going to mess it up because I already heard her trying it.
Too many stars sing it their own way; it is disgusting. Why can’t it be sung the original way, the way it was written musically?
I wonder if the Russian, Chinese or British national anthems are sung otherwise, what would happen?