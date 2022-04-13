Last week’s issue of The Fountain Hills Times contained Bob Burns’ report on the candidates for mayor and council. In doing so, it cited Joseph Arpaio’s avowed goals, to include “reducing taxes and regulation and increasing tourism” in addition to his decades-old stump speech mantra to “continue his fight against illegal immigration, human smuggling and drug trafficking.”
To the extent that such a fight needs to continue, it is the province of law enforcement, with which at age 90 he has no association. The job of mayor should first and foremost be the maintenance and improvement of the quality of life experienced by its residents. So, Mr. Arpaio, please spare us buzzwords and catchphrases that are intended to appeal to and activate your old base, while having nothing to do with the job of being the town mayor.
Even more telling is his reference to “reducing taxes.” The Town of Fountain Hills has no property tax, so there is nothing to reduce. This is a good indication of his ignorance about our Town government and its most basic operation. Mr. Arpaio has had virtually no involvement in Town government in his 21 years here. The mistaken and off-target statement about “reducing taxes” telegraphs that he has learned little in all that time.
We have an excellent mayor in Ginny Dickey, one who immerses herself in the relevant issues and who spends countless hours on our behalf. She represents us in a collegial manner locally, including with Council members as well as with her counterparts across the Valley. We should return her to office rather than giving even a moment’s consideration to one who has proven time and again that his only real objective is to always have his name in lights.