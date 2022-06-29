I have noticed that when politicians have nothing to offer the voter, they resort to calling their opponents names. Case in point, the top right cover of last week’s Fountain Hills Times.
“Leftists,” in red! Such a terrible thing to be. Instead of name-calling, why don’t we look at the facts? Joe Arpaio is not in jail now because of a pardon by then President Trump. Why the pardon? He was convicted of refusing to follow a court order that required him to stop racial profiling while sheriff.
Do we really want a racial profiler as our mayor? I don’t. I think being a racial profiler is a far worse thing to be than a leftist. By the way, “leftist” is by far the least insulting, and untrue, thing her opponents and their followers have called Mayor Dickey. I urge everyone to ignore the name-calling and look at the facts.